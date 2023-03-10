FIRST ALERT: Rain and storms possible through early Friday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We continue to track areas of rain and rumbles, moving west to east across the state. The axis of rain and storms will start to slide south overnight, and we could hear some loud rubles of thunder during the early morning. We won’t have a major severe risk, although we will need to be alert for minor flooding in a few areas. We’ve measured well over two inches of rain in some areas because of earlier storms. In addition to the umbrella, add the jacket to the out the door checklist, as temperatures remain in the 50s early on.

First Alert Weather 4p 3-9-23 (WBRC)

The good news is the rain will be tapering off by mid-morning, with dry weather for the remainder of our Friday. Highs will reach the low 60s, with a northwest wind returning. Plan for a colder Friday night, with lows in the middle to upper 30s Saturday morning. No freezing temperatures expected.

THE WEEKEND: Dry weather will be the story for Saturday, but another system will bring a chance for rain and storms on Sunday. High resolution data is showing an early arrival time on Sunday, with rain tapering off in the afternoon. Check in for updates as we continue to fine tune the timing. There will be a severe risk northwest of Alabama, but the risk decreases as this system enters our state. That said, we will need to also monitor for a marginal risk for strong wind gusts and hail.

FIRST ALERT FOR FREEZING TEMPERATURES NEXT WEEK: We will have more cold nights returning next week, with the possibility of frost/freezing temperatures early on Tuesday and Wednesday. This won’t be a deep freeze, but we’ll need to take measures to protect vegetation as we’ve experienced an early start to the growing season.

First Alert Weather 4p 3-9-23 (WBRC)

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather app on Apple and Android devices for the latest weather information.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.