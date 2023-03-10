LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

FIRST ALERT: Rain and storms possible through early Friday morning

More rain & storms possible over the weekend
By Wes Wyatt
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We continue to track areas of rain and rumbles, moving west to east across the state. The axis of rain and storms will start to slide south overnight, and we could hear some loud rubles of thunder during the early morning. We won’t have a major severe risk, although we will need to be alert for minor flooding in a few areas. We’ve measured well over two inches of rain in some areas because of earlier storms. In addition to the umbrella, add the jacket to the out the door checklist, as temperatures remain in the 50s early on.

First Alert Weather 4p 3-9-23
First Alert Weather 4p 3-9-23(WBRC)

The good news is the rain will be tapering off by mid-morning, with dry weather for the remainder of our Friday. Highs will reach the low 60s, with a northwest wind returning. Plan for a colder Friday night, with lows in the middle to upper 30s Saturday morning. No freezing temperatures expected.

THE WEEKEND: Dry weather will be the story for Saturday, but another system will bring a chance for rain and storms on Sunday. High resolution data is showing an early arrival time on Sunday, with rain tapering off in the afternoon. Check in for updates as we continue to fine tune the timing. There will be a severe risk northwest of Alabama, but the risk decreases as this system enters our state. That said, we will need to also monitor for a marginal risk for strong wind gusts and hail.

FIRST ALERT FOR FREEZING TEMPERATURES NEXT WEEK: We will have more cold nights returning next week, with the possibility of frost/freezing temperatures early on Tuesday and Wednesday. This won’t be a deep freeze, but we’ll need to take measures to protect vegetation as we’ve experienced an early start to the growing season.

First Alert Weather 4p 3-9-23
First Alert Weather 4p 3-9-23(WBRC)

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather app on Apple and Android devices for the latest weather information.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ivey calls for special session
Gov. Ivey pushing lawmakers to issue one-time payments to Alabamians
Calhoun County Train Derailment
Officials hold news conference after train derails in east Calhoun County
Rising car insurance rates
State Farm no longer offering insurance to certain Kia and Hyundai owners due to high theft totals
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
NASA climate scientists have concerns about the thawing of part of the permafrost in the Arctic.
Scientists revive a ‘zombie virus’ that spent 48,500 years frozen in permafrost

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
FIRST ALERT: Rainy morning; Drier conditions expected Friday afternoon
Source: WBRC video
WBRC First Alert Weather - Good Day Update
First Alert Weather 9p 3-9-23
First Alert Weather 9p 3-9-23
Source: WBRC video
First Alert Weather: 4 p.m. update 3-9-23