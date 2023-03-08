LawCall
UAB voting to add more temporary emergency treatment spaces

By Steve Crocker
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB says its emergency room has more patients than spaces to treat them, so they’re working to create more.

The university says the ER is seeing 20% more patients, 25% of whom need to be hospitalized, often for specialized care.

That’s why the University of Alabama System Board held a special-called meeting this morning, voting in favor of leasing two mobile medical units as part of a short-term plan to create 24 temporary treatment spaces.

“And the long-term plan,” says UAB President Dr. Ray Watts, “is to build out and expand the emergency department into the north pavilion and into the drive out in front of the north pavilion, which is a major renovation that will take about 24 to 30 months or so.”

The short-term expansion is being done under a covid-related relaxation of rules governing how hospitals use space, but that will end when the COVID-19 emergency expires in May.

The full board will vote on the proposed expansion at their April meeting.

