Pickens County sheriff arms volunteer firefighters with new tool to fight opioid on streets

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Pickens County Sheriff Jordan Powell took office in January. Since then, he has given out 50 packages of Narcan, three each to the 17 volunteer fire departments in the county.

The sheriff says the firefighters requested the Narcan and he was more than happy to oblige. The reason behind it is it is no secret there is an opioid problem in this country and Pickens County is no exception, according to the sheriff. He knows of two cases in which the nasal spray was used and it brought those patients back.

“It always start with the major cities and works down to the smaller counties, so anytime you can get ahead of it and provide them with a tool to save a life and to save themselves. I think that’s a good thing,” said Pickens County sheriff Jordan Powell.

“It’s very appreciated and it’s very much needed,” said Pickens County Volunteer Firefighters Association President Booty Cox. “With our hospital being closed, that just adds to the strain to our ambulance service. So, our first responders are more vital than before and this just gives them another tool to help the public and themselves if need be so we’re very appreciative of it.”

Pickens County volunteer firefighters aren’t the only ones with Narcan packages. The sheriff says he made sure his deputies have them as well.

