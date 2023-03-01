Cost of groceries higher in Alabama than other states

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Shoppers are likely spending more of their income on groceries here in Alabama than they would in other states.

A recent lending tree study shows on average, an Alabamian typically spends just over seventeen percent of their income on groceries, but why is that number so high? A variety of factors have led to more expensive grocery bills here in Alabama.

Prices on many food items are up over 50 percent. That includes organic chicken legs and thighs.

Some prices are up well over 100 percent on average. With turnup greens going from seventy seven cents a bushel, to $1.90.

Organic Strawberries are up 217 percent.

On top of inflation, there is the state sales tax on groceries.

According to the Alabama Policy Institute, Alabama is one of just three states that still applies the full state sales tax of four percent to the sale of groceries and food items.

That means that you could be paying up to nine percent more on your groceries than a family member who lives in another state, a fact that State representative Juandalynn Givan hopes the legislature fixes when it returns to session.

“The question becomes how do all these things work together and how do we as legislators make it more simplistic and make it easier on the consumer. Those are things we have to think about. I do think there is a way to do it, the relief on the grocery tax should be a way to do it,” said Representative Givan.

She stresses this isn’t a new conversation and that both democrats and republicans have brought up eliminating or reducing the grocery tax over the years, but she is unsure if any such law will pass this year.

