First Alert for morning showers and windy conditions; Drying out Thursday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Thursday! The good news I can report to you is that severe weather is not expected across Central Alabama this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing widespread cloud cover and a swath of showers pushing to the east across the state. Most of the rain is light with very little lightning. The only areas that have a chance for a few strong storms will likely occur along the Gulf Coast and into parts of south Alabama later today. Temperatures this morning remain very warm for this time of the year with most of us in the upper 50s and lower 60s. On average, we should be waking up with temperatures in the mid 30s. A wind advisory continues across most of Central Alabama until 9 AM. Winds this morning will come from the south at 10-20 mph with isolated gusts up to 30-40 mph. I can’t rule out isolated power outages during the morning hours. Winds should decrease later today and come in from the west at 5-15 mph. The bulk of the rain should be out of here by this afternoon with only isolated showers possible in east Alabama. Temperatures may cool briefly late this morning into the mid to upper 50s, but we could see them rebound into the low to mid 60s this afternoon as sunshine returns. If you have any evening plans, I recommend grabbing a jacket. Temperatures will likely cool into the lower 50s by 7 PM with a partly cloudy sky. We will likely remain dry this evening and into the overnight hours.

Mostly Dry Friday: We are forecasting a chilly start to Friday morning with temperatures cooling into the lower 40s. We will likely deal with a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky tomorrow afternoon with highs in the upper 50s. Winds will come in from the north at 5-10 mph. We’ll hold on to a 20% chance for showers mainly for Chilton, Coosa, Talladega, and Clay counties. If you plan on traveling into south-southeast Alabama tomorrow, plan for rainy conditions thanks to a stalled boundary in place. If this boundary stalls farther to the north, we may have to increase our rain chances for areas southeast of Birmingham tomorrow.

Next Big Thing: We have made some drastic changes to our forecast for the weekend thanks to an upper-level disturbance that will likely sweep into the Southeast Saturday into Sunday. An upper-level low will push into our area Saturday while an area of low pressure develops off the Southeast coast. Both systems will help to develop and bring in widespread showers across Central Alabama Saturday afternoon, evening, and into Sunday morning. We’ll likely start Saturday morning mostly dry with temperatures in the lower 40s. We could see a little bit of sunshine early in the day, but cloud cover will quickly develop with rain forming in the afternoon hours. Temperatures will likely remain chilly Saturday with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. There’s a chance temperatures may trend cooler as we gain confidence on this forecast. I would plan for wet conditions Saturday evening into Saturday night. The heaviest rainfall totals will likely occur in east Alabama. It would not surprise me if parts of east Alabama record a few inches of rainfall. As the upper-level low pushes off to the east Saturday night, cold air will likely begin to filter into the state. Some of our models are hinting that rain could transition into snow showers for some of our northern counties Saturday night into Sunday morning. It remains too early to determine if we’ll see any accumulations, but I wouldn’t rule it out. If we gain more confidence on the chance for snow, we will let you know through television, social media, and through our website. Upper-level lows are notorious for surprises. Sometimes they can create a heavy band of precipitation on the backside of the low. Sometimes the heavy band of rain can transition to snow as the column of air cools quickly. It would not surprise me if parts of the Southeast have winter weather advisories or winter storm warnings- especially into parts of north Georgia and into the Carolinas. Winter weather is very tricky, so please check with us for updates over the next 48-72 hours.

Sunday Forecast: The rain and possible snow showers could linger into Sunday morning across North and East Alabama. It could result in some wet conditions for the Mercedes-Benz Marathon. Temperatures Sunday morning could cool into the low to mid 30s. I would prepare for chilly temperatures and wet pavement for any runners participating in the marathon. The good news is that we’ll see improvement Sunday afternoon with decreasing clouds and sunshine. Highs Sunday afternoon will be dependent on what happens Saturday night. If we see snow showers to the north, we may trend cooler. For now, we are thinking highs will climb into the low to mid 50s.

Unsettled Weather Next Week: It looks like we’ll see a few systems impact us going into next week. Next Monday is looking dry with temperatures in the lower 60s. Our next rain chance after the weekend will likely occur on Valentines Day during the evening and overnight hours. We have a dynamic weather system pushing into our area with plenty of wind shear, but the instability looks very low at this time. Severe weather isn’t likely, but we’ll monitor this system as we go into the weekend. I would plan for wet weather Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning. Behind this system, we will actually experience warmer temperatures with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s next Wednesday into Thursday. Another cold front will likely impact us next Thursday giving us a decent chance for showers and thunderstorms. I think we’ll have to monitor Thursday for the potential for severe storms as our long-range models are hinting at some unstable air across the region. Once the storms move out next Thursday night, temperatures will likely cool back to average by next weekend- February 18-19, 2023.

