First Alert for morning fog; Wide range of temperatures Tuesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! The big story this morning is the fog developing across the Southeast. The fog is widespread and dense in parts of Georgia and into South Alabama. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Sumter, Clay, Tallapoosa, Randolph, and Cleburne counties until 10 AM. A dense fog advisory means that visibility could be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less. Most of Central Alabama is not under an advisory, but we are seeing spotty areas with reduced visibility. Be careful if you have to head out on the roads this morning. Make sure you use your low beams if visibility lowers significantly. Temperatures this morning are very mild for late January. We are mostly in the low to mid 50s. I would recommend grabbing a jacket and perhaps an umbrella for today. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us cloudy with mostly dry conditions. You may encounter some mist or drizzle during your morning commute, but it isn’t seen on radar since it is so light and low to the ground. The bulk of the rain is off to our northwest into parts of Mississippi and western Tennessee. It is all associated with a cold front that will try to push into Central Alabama later today. I think we could see scattered showers along and north of I-20/59 this morning, but we will likely trend dry this afternoon. By this evening and tonight, another round of showers will likely develop and push into Central Alabama. Rain chance today around 40%. Temperatures will vary depending on where you live. The cold front to our north will try to push into Central Alabama this afternoon. Areas along and north of I-20/59 will likely see dropping temperatures this afternoon. If you live in Marion, Winston, Cullman, Lamar, Fayette, Walker, and Blount counties, temperatures may end up in the mid 40s this afternoon. Areas south of I-20/59 will likely end up with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 50s. It could trend even warmer if you live in Chilton, Coosa, Talladega, and Clay counties. Winds will come from the northwest today at 5-10 mph with gusts near 15 mph. If you plan on being outside late this evening, I recommend grabbing the rain gear. Showers will be possible with temperatures cooling into the 40s. Rain chances will likely ramp up to 60% this evening into tonight.

Isolated Showers Expected Wednesday: Our best chance of rain over the next 24 hours will likely occur late this evening and into the overnight hours. We’ll likely see temperatures cool into the mid 30s in northwest Alabama. Areas along I-20/59 will likely cool into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Areas south and east of Birmingham are forecast to see temperatures drop into the low to mid 40s. A few lingering showers will be possible tomorrow morning, but the majority of tomorrow afternoon appears mostly dry. We’ll hold on to a 30% chance for isolated showers tomorrow. We will likely remain cloudy with highs in the lower 50s. Winds will come in from the north at 5-10 mph.

Next Big Thing: Groundhog Day will be a wet one! The stalled system across the Southeast will finally move eastward as we head into Thursday. Rain chances will likely increase across Central Alabama Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Thursday looks very wet, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. We will likely see widespread showers. A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out south of I-20, but severe weather is not expected with this system. The big concern for us Thursday is wet roads, reduced visibility, and poor driving conditions. We will also have to monitor the chance for isolated flooding in spots. Rainfall totals could add up to 1-2 inches through early Friday morning. We could see another wide range in temperatures Thursday afternoon as the cold front approaches our area. We could see mid to upper 40s in parts of Northwest Alabama. Areas along I-20/59 could see highs in the low to mid 50s. Areas south and east of Birmingham could trend even warmer with highs in the upper 50s.

Drying Out Friday: We will likely start Friday morning off with a few showers mainly south of I-20 with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Most of the rain should be out of Central Alabama Friday afternoon with cloud cover slowly decreasing. We could see a little bit of sunshine Friday afternoon with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. With a partly cloudy sky and light winds, Friday night will end up cold. We will likely see morning temperatures drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s Saturday morning. I would recommend bringing the pets inside Friday evening before it gets really cold.

Weekend Forecast: The good news about this upcoming weekend is that we can say goodbye to the wet weather. We will likely see a partly cloudy sky Saturday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 50s. Cloud cover may increase Saturday evening into Sunday morning giving us a mostly cloudy sky. We are forecasting mid to upper 30s Sunday morning. Sunday is forecast to end up partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s. A few spots could warm into the lower 60s. Enjoy the dry weather!

Looking Ahead: It looks like we’ll stay dry next Monday, but rain chances may return for the middle of next week. Temperatures are also trending above average with highs in the 60s. Our wettest days of next week may occur on Wednesday and Thursday. Models are showing another slow-moving system developing to our west. It will eventually move into our area giving us increasing chances of rain. It just remains too early to determine exactly which days will produce the highest rain chance this far out in time. I see no signs of extremely cold air or organized severe weather threats at this point in time. You can monitor the long-range forecasts through our weather app.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.