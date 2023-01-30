Rainy Monday morning and a soggy week ahead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Here are three things to know about the weather:

1. We begin our Monday morning, January 30th, 2023 with showers in east Alabama.

2. We are expecting a soggy week ahead, with a lot of rainfall in the forecast.

3. At this point it looks like we will begin drying out during the day on Friday.

Looking out at some of our live cameras this morning, we see overcast skies and wet roadways.

As of 4am ACCUTRACK Radar is showing light showers mainly along and east of the I-65 corridor.

As we expand this view and look across the southeast, the trough of low pressure is moving over Georgia and is bringing rain from the coastal areas around the southeast, with the bulk of rain now headed toward the Carolinas.

Temperatures are mild this morning…in the 50s. Temps are expected to remain above average today.

The next 24 Hours show temps warming into the mid 60s this afternoon with overcast skies along with some areas of patchy drizzle for this afternoon and evening.

Birmingham is expected to warm to 62-degrees, 63 in Tuscaloosa, 63 in Anniston, and low 60s for Cullman and Clanton.

Tuesday morning is forecast to being with temps in the 40s to 50s, with mostly cloudy skies.

If you’re planning on going to one of the many restaurants in Birmingham tomorrow for Birmingham Restaurant Week, we will likely experience temps in the 50s during breakfast, lunch and dinner—with only a slight chance of an isolated shower.

Another round of light rain is expected to roll in to our area by Wednesday morning.

Look for scattered showers going into Wednesday afternoon.

By the end of the workweek we could see rainfall totals reaching over 2 inches in many areas and close to 3 inches in some areas.

Our extended First Alert forecast shows rain tapering off this morning, developing again tomorrow night into Wednesday morning. Rain is likely Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday is probably our wettest day this week.

Rain will likely begin moving east of our area during the morning hours of Friday, clearing the way for a nice afternoon and pleasant weather for our upcoming weekend.

I hope you have a nice Monday and hold onto your umbrella this week!

