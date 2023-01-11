LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Shortage in cold medicine, alternatives for relief

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With an uptick in colds during the flu season it can be hard for stores to keep medicine on the shelves.

It can also be very frustrating when you have a cold, and go to the store, only to find the shelves picked over with only a few bottles left.

Some alternatives can be as simple as switching cold medicines.

If Nyquil is gone, try Mucinex.

According to Neil Tindell, a family medicine doctor, you want to look for other medicines that include the two most common ingredients found in over the counter meds. That’s dextromethorphan and guaifenesin.

Another alternative can be at home remedies like honey or herbal teas, green teas and humidity.

A lot of times treating the underlying cause of the symptoms, like allergies or drainage, is often more important than the medicines we use to treat the symptoms.

“There’s a lot of different things that are out there on the market for prevention, treatment, or whatever it may be,” Tindell said. “We go back to the old tenants of public health, wash your hands, use hand sanitizer, rest, hydration, Tylenol, Ibuprofen, those type of things.”

Another alternative can be your diet.

Dairy can trigger the body’s production of mucus, cutting it out can be beneficial when you have a cold.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

49-year-old Lumon Layton and 43-year-old Antonio Powell
2 arrests, drugs, weapons and over $150k in cash seized in JeffCo drug bust
Keondre Jazel McCall (L) and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr (R) have been arrested in connection to a...
Cousins confess to killing, dumping victims’ bodies in Tuscaloosa Co., fleeing scene
Five La Vergne Police Department officers were fired this week.
5 officers fired in sex investigation in Tennessee
The CDC is warning that COVID-19 hospitalizations could also increase in the coming months...
New COVID-19 variant driving cases in Alabama
Walker County Sheriff’s Office launching investigation.
Police launch investigation after 2 men found at motel with underage girls

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Increase in illness, staff shortages add to lack of hospital bed availability
What is burning in the Moody landfill fire?
What’s burning at the landfill?
Perry County prepares for more possible severe weather
Perry County prepares for more possible severe weather
What is burning in the Moody landfill fire?
What is burning in the Moody landfill fire?