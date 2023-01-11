First Alert for cloudy conditions and warm temperatures Wednesday; Storms arrive Thursday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! We have a wide variety of temperatures this morning. It’s slightly warmer in west Alabama with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. East Alabama is slightly cooler with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. You’ll likely need the jacket as we begin the day, but you won’t need the heavy coat. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing increasing clouds across the Southeast. Cloud cover continues to push in from the west ahead of our next cold front. We will likely end up mostly cloudy to overcast this afternoon. With southerly winds at 10-15 mph, we will likely see temperatures climb 10-15 degrees above average this afternoon. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid to upper 60s. It would not surprise me if we see lower 70s in parts of Greene, Hale, Sumter, Tuscaloosa, and Bibb counties. We’ll hold on to a 10-20% chance for isolated light showers or sprinkles today, but most of us will end up dry with no measurable amounts of rainfall expected in the rain gauge. If you plan on being outside this evening, we will hold on to a 20% chance for a stray light shower. Temperatures will end up in the low to mid 60s with breezy southerly winds continuing at 10-15 mph.

Next Big Thing: The big story over the next 24 hours is the arrival of a strong cold front that will push through Central Alabama Thursday afternoon. We will likely start tomorrow morning off cloudy with a widely scattered showers mainly in west Alabama. Temperatures will be very warm with most spots starting out in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A line of storms is forecast to develop in northwest Alabama around 8-10 AM Thursday. This line of rain and storms will advance to the southeast and impact the I-20/59 corridor around lunchtime. It will then slide into east Alabama during the early afternoon hours. The line of storms will likely produce gusty winds up to 30-40 mph, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning for most of us. Rainfall totals are forecast to add up around a quarter of an inch to a half inch. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will likely climb into the mid to upper 60s with southwest winds at 10-20 mph. I would plan for dropping temperatures Thursday evening as northwest winds usher in colder air. You’ll likely need the jacket Thursday evening.

Severe Potential Tomorrow: The Storm Prediction Center has issued a standard slight risk - threat level two out of five- for most of Central Alabama. The severe threat will end up lower in far northwest Alabama where a marginal risk - threat level one out of five - has been issued. The primary threat for us tomorrow is damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph. With just enough instability and plenty of wind shear, this system will definitely have gusty winds impacting our area. Make sure you secure all outdoor furniture and trash cans before the storms move in. A brief, spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out tomorrow, but the threat is very low. We will likely have a small window to see showers and storms. Most of us will get rainfall for 30 minutes and then the stormy weather moves out. The main timing to see storms will be from 8 AM - 3 PM. Since the storms will arrive earlier, the severe threat may end up lower for most of our area. I think east Alabama will have the greatest threat for stronger storms thanks to higher instability and a later arrival time. We will end up mostly dry Thursday evening.

Chilly Temperatures Return Friday: Behind the cold front, be ready for colder temperatures and breezy conditions. We’ll likely wake up Friday morning with a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 30s. Friday will likely end up breezy with northwest winds at 10-20 mph. Cloud cover could end up being stubborn and sticking around for most of Central Alabama Friday afternoon. We are forecasting a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the mid 40s. A few models hint that we could see a few sprinkles or light showers in far northeast Alabama Friday as cold air moves in, but it’s not enough to introduce a rain chance as of now. Clouds will likely decrease Friday evening into Saturday morning.

Weekend Forecast: The upcoming weekend is looking cool and dry! We’ll likely see temperatures drop below freezing Saturday morning with most of us waking up in the upper 20s and lower 30s. The good news is that cloud cover should move out Friday night giving way to a sunny Saturday. High temperatures will trend slightly below average Saturday with highs in the upper 40s. A few spots south of I-20 could see highs in the lower 50s. Sunday will end up slightly warmer. We’ll likely see temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s Sunday morning. We will likely end up partly cloudy Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Unsettled Weather Expected Next Week: Long-range weather models continue to show several disturbances that could impact the Southeast for most of next week. Most of Monday will end up dry, but rain chances will likely increase Monday evening and continue into Tuesday. Additional rounds of showers and a few storms will be possible next Tuesday-Thursday. Temperatures next week are trending above average with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s and 50s. I don’t see any signs of extremely cold temperatures over the next seven days. Our coldest air will occur Friday and into the weekend.

