Freezing fog advisory until 8 AM Tuesday; Warmer temperatures expected this afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday everyone! It’s a cold start to the day with widespread low to mid 30s across Central Alabama. A few spots in Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, and Etowah counties have cooled into the upper 20s. You’ll definitely need the coat to start out the day. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out in a few spots this morning, but I don’t expect widespread issues for us. With below freezing temperatures and patchy fog, the National Weather Service has issued a Freezing Fog Advisory advisory for Central Alabama until 8 AM. Visibility could be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less. If fog forms near bridges or overpasses, there’s a chance the fog could create a thin layer of ice on those surfaces. Just use caution while driving and slow down if you encounter foggy conditions. I doubt we’ll see major issues, but we want you safe. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with cloud cover moving out of the area. We are looking at another beautiful day. With high pressure moving off to the east, we will likely see southwesterly winds at 5-10 mph. The southerly component to the wind will allow us to warm-up nicely this afternoon. I would plan for a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. If you plan on being outside this evening, we will remain dry with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the lower 50s and upper 40s by 7 PM.

Warm and Mostly Cloudy Wednesday: Southerly winds will continue tonight preventing our temperatures from rapidly dropping. We could see temperatures drop quickly this evening, but a few models are hinting that temperatures could slowly warm early Wednesday morning with most of us waking up into the mid to upper 40s. Tomorrow will end up mostly cloudy with mostly dry conditions. We’ll hold on to a 10% chance for a few isolated showers and sprinkles Wednesday afternoon and evening. With southerly winds increasing at 5-15 mph, temperatures will likely climb into the mid to upper 60s. Our average high for this time of the year is 54°F, so we will likely end up 10-15 degrees above average. Most of Wednesday evening will remain rain-free with only a small chance for sprinkles or isolated light showers.

Next Big Thing: The big story this week is the arrival of a strong cold front Thursday. Ahead of the cold front, we will remain warm and muggy. Temperatures will likely start out in the upper 50s Thursday morning with highs climbing into the upper 60s Thursday afternoon. With some unstable air in place, we could see a threat for strong and severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center is already highlighting a slight risk -threat level two out of five- for most of Central Alabama. The primary threat with this system will be damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph. The tornado threat with this setup is very low, but it is not zero. We think a line of strong and severe storms could develop in northwest Alabama late Thursday morning. The line will likely advance to the southeast producing heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. Since this system is a fast mover, it looks like our severe threat will only last for a few hours during the day. I think our window to see stormy weather will likely occur between 10 AM - 7 PM Thursday. Once we get more information, we may be able to narrow down the timing of these storms. Winds will likely become breezy behind the cold front as colder air moves in Thursday night into Friday morning.

Cold Friday: Friday is shaping up to be chilly as cold air moves in from the north. We will likely start out the day partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 30s. The latest weather models are hinting that cloud cover could be stubborn Friday afternoon. We will likely end up partly sunny to mostly cloudy Friday with highs climbing into the mid to upper 40s. We will likely end up 5-10 degrees below average. It’ll be breezy Friday afternoon with northerly winds at 10-15 mph. Winds could gust around 20-25 mph. Bundle up because it might feel like it is in the 30s Friday afternoon.

Weekend Forecast: The upcoming weekend is shaping up to be dry and chilly. We want to give you a first alert for freezing temperatures over the weekend. We could see lows in the upper 20s Saturday morning. Saturday should end up sunny and dry with highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the upper 20s and lower 30s Sunday morning. Clouds will begin to increase Sunday afternoon, but we’ll remain dry with temperatures warming into the mid 50s.

Next Week: Next week’s forecast is looking unsettled with above average temperatures. Long-range models are hinting we could see highs in the 60s next week with overnight lows in the 50s. Rain chances will likely return Monday evening and continue into the end of the week. A series of disturbances will likely bring us rounds of wet weather. It would not surprise me if we saw thunderstorms too, but it remains way too early to determine if we’ll see any severe threats beyond five days. We will keep you updated on the long-range forecast online and through the app!

