Mostly sunny Friday; Rain returns this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Friday! Make sure you grab the coat before you step outside this morning. Temperatures are mostly in the mid 30s across Central Alabama. Counties like Marion, Winston, Cullman, Walker, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties are slightly cooler in the upper 20s and lower 30s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing a mostly clear sky. We are looking at another beautiful winter day across Central Alabama. We are forecasting a mostly sunny sky this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s. It wouldn’t surprise me if a few spots like Eutaw, Tuscaloosa, and Centreville warm into the lower 60s. Winds will come from the west-northwest at 5-10 mph. Clouds might increase late this evening and tonight, but we will remain dry. If you plan on being outside tonight, you’ll need the jacket. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the mid to upper 40s by 6-7 PM.

Mostly Dry Saturday: We’ll likely start the first Saturday of 2023 with a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. We should end up with a mostly sunny sky for most of tomorrow. Cloud cover will likely increase north of I-20/59 by the afternoon and evening hours as a cold front approaches Alabama. High temperatures will end up well above average with many of us in the low to mid 60s. Our average high temperature for early January is 54°F. We will hold on to a 20% chance for isolated showers in far northwest Alabama mainly after 5 PM. Areas that could see a few showers include Marion, Winston, Lamar, and Fayette counties.

Next Big Thing: The big story over the weekend is that rain will return Saturday night into Sunday morning. A weak cold front will slowly slide into Central Alabama giving us a 70% chance for showers. I would plan for wet conditions Sunday morning for areas along I-20/59. Rain will move towards the east-southeast Sunday morning and into the afternoon hours. Sunday morning will likely be our wettest part of the day. I think we might start to slowly dry out by Sunday evening and night. With cloudy conditions and higher chances of rain, temperatures will end up cooler than Saturday with highs in the upper 50s. Rainfall totals could add up around a half inch to an inch for areas along and north of I-20/59. If you live southeast of Birmingham, you’ll likely end up with lower rainfall totals. Some spots such as Clanton, Sylacauga, and Anniston could pick up around 0.1″ to 0.25″.

Drying Out Monday: We’ll start the second week of 2023 dry and cool. Temperatures Monday morning are forecast to start out in the upper 30s and lower 40s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. We’ll end up partly cloudy Monday afternoon with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Looking Ahead: Long-range models hint at a few disturbances impacting us next week. We could see rain chances return next Tuesday and again next Thursday and Friday. Timing, coverage, and rainfall amounts remain questionable this far out in time. Temperatures may trend slightly above average with highs in the 50s and 60s with lows in the 40s. I see no extreme cold or very warm weather for the next seven to ten days. Temperatures look to hold near or slightly above average through next weekend. Average high/low temperatures for this time of the year: 54°F/35°F. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

