Groundbreaking ceremony for new water tank in Reform

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A West Alabama town going through a water crisis takes a big step forward. Reform is two weeks into a water availability issue. Now there’s renewed hope for a long-term solution.

Reform will spend part of an $8 million state grant to build a new water tank in a highly elevated area in the 600 block of ninth Avenue Southwest.

The water tower, two new lift stations, a water treatment facility, new pipes and additional upgrades are part of a 5-year plan to rebuild Reform’s water system.

This comes as some residents are still under a boil notice and using bottled water while leaks in Reform maintained water pipes are repaired.

“We’ll have a dependable water source. We won’t have to play a guessing game. We won’t have to cross our fingers when we have another cold spell. So this is just a beginning of something great is about to happen,” Reform Mayor Melody Davis told WBRC.

Thursday, Davis, State Senator Gerald Allen and others gathered to break ground at the water tower site as phase one of that program is set to start.

Mayor Davis called the groundbreaking ceremony “the light at the end of the tunnel.”

In the short term, city workers are installing a part needed to repair a water pump in the city.

WBRC will continue to update this story as more changes happen.

