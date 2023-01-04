Severe Threat Ends; Sunshine returns Wednesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! The good news this morning is that the bulk of the heavy rain and strong storms are pushing out of Central Alabama. All of the active severe weather is in far southeast Alabama and pushing into Georgia. The severe threat for Central Alabama is over. The tornado watch that was issued overnight has been cancelled for all of Central Alabama. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing widespread cloud cover with steady rainfall mostly along and south of I-20/59. It’s been a soggy 24 hours with many spots recording a couple of inches of rainfall across Central Alabama. Areas that saw flash flood warnings last night ended up with rainfall totals around two to four inches. Most of the rain should be out of Central Alabama by 7-8 AM. Temperatures are mostly in the lower 60s in northwest Alabama with mid 60s for the remainder of Central Alabama this morning. A cold front will move through today lowering our humidity levels and drying us out. We should see decreasing clouds late this morning giving way to a sunny sky. We should see plenty of sunshine this afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the mid 60s. Winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph with gusts around 15-20 mph. Clouds could roll in late this evening, but we will remain dry as temperatures begin to drop into the mid to upper 50s by 6-7 PM with a mostly clear sky. I would recommend grabbing a jacket if you plan to be out this evening.

Sunny Thursday: Tomorrow is shaping up to be a beautiful day for early January. We’ll likely start tomorrow morning off mostly clear with temperatures cooling into the lower 40s. You’ll definitely need the jacket before you step outside. We are looking at a sunny afternoon with temperatures warming up into the upper 50s. Winds will come from the west at 10-15 mph. The air won’t be muggy as westerly winds

Slightly Cooler Friday: The nice weather will likely continue into Friday. We want to give you a first alert for chilly temperatures on Friday morning! Most of us will end up in the mid 30s. A few spots in north Alabama could drop near the freezing point. Friday will remain dry with a mostly sunny sky. Highs Friday afternoon are forecast to be a few degrees cooler than Thursday with most of us in the mid 50s.

Next Big Thing: Our next rain chance will likely return late Saturday evening into Sunday. Saturday is looking like our best weather day to spend some time outside this weekend. We should see a mostly sunny sky with clouds increasing late in the day. Temperatures Saturday afternoon are forecast to climb into the low to mid 60s. A few showers could push into Marion, Winston, Lamar, and Fayette counties Saturday evening, but the majority of us will remain dry. Rain chances will likely increase Saturday night into Sunday as another cold front pushes into Central Alabama. Rain chances have increased to 50% for Sunday morning and afternoon. The best chance for rain will likely occur along and north of I-20/59. This next system doesn’t look super wet, but we could pick up a few tenths of an inch of rainfall. I would plan for a cloudy Sunday with occasional light to moderate showers. Temperatures Sunday afternoon are forecast to warm into the upper 50s.

Next Week: We could see a few lingering showers early Monday morning south of I-20, but the first half of next week is shaping up to be mostly dry. Temperatures will be near or slightly above average with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. Our average high/low for early December is 54°F/36°F. Rain chances could return next Thursday and Friday. I see no signs of significant cold air or major heat in the next five to seven days.

