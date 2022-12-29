LawCall
Wellness advocates talk through maintaining healthy lifestyle goals for 2023

FOX6 News Now at 11
By Gillian Brooks
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Living a healthy lifestyle or losing weight are some of the most common New Year’s Resolutions.

Jacquie Fazekas is the owner of Bama Health Foods. She said at the beginning of the year, they have an increase in customers looking for guidance on changing habits.

She recommends starting with a cleanse, then addressing what you want to focus on, such as weight loss or energy. But before you add habits into your routine, address how they can fit into your current lifestyle.

“If you’re working two jobs, you’re really busy, juggling two kids, be realistic in the changes that are possible in your lifestyle,” said Fazekas.

Marinating these habits means adding things into your routine in small steps. She encourages simple steps like drinking more water, and including more fruits and veggies into your diet.

Remember that habits won’t be created overnight, so be patient and celebrate the small steps.

“Start celebrating those baby steps. And then adding more. Adding another step in and another step, and before you know it you’re halfway up the mountain.”

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

