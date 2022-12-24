FIRST ALERT: Dangerously cold conditions continue, Wind Chill Advisory until noon today

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect until noon today. Very low wind chills expected. Brisk northwest winds will produce wind chills from 8 below zero to 5 above zero.

Christmas Eve forecast (WBRC)

A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect until 9 a.m. Monday. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 10 to 17 degrees are expected across the area tonight. A final night of hard freeze conditions is expected Sunday night into Monday morning, with temperatures from 15 to 20 across the area. Far northern portions of Central Alabama may remain below freezing until Monday.

This prolonged period of subfreezing temperatures may cause pipes to burst. Bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills will result in hypothermia or frostbite and become life-threatening to those with prolonged exposure or without access to adequate warmth.

Christmas Eve forecast (WBRC)

The dangerously cold temperatures are expected to continue through Christmas Day. Monday will start off with another brutally cold morning with forecast minimum temperatures in the 10s across Central Alabama. This will continue hard freeze conditions through around mid-morning with temperatures rising above freezing by the afternoon with a light southwesterly breeze and complementing sunshine.

Then a fast moving clipper system will rotate across the Southeast Monday evening. This will mainly produce a few more clouds although a few snow flurries are possible across the north but no accumulations or travel impacts are expected.

The disturbance will move east by Tuesday with forecast lows back in the 20s. Winds will become more southerly in the Wednesday-Friday time frame with noticeably warmer conditions with highs back in the 50s and 60s. Temperatures may be warmer still by next weekend. The influx of warm, moist air will foster increasing rain chances as a front moves through the area. This system will move slowly east by going into next weekend bringing widespread rain chances back to the area.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.