LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

ADPH says flu has killed 13 people this season, including 3 children

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The flu has now killed more than a dozen people in Alabama.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says ten adults and three children have died from the flu this season.

District Medical Officer Dr. Wes Stubblefield couldn’t say where in the state these deaths happened, but he said the flu is running rampant in every corner of the state and impacting every age group.

He said shortages of antivirals, like Tamiflu, are compounding the problem in some areas.

That’s why he, and other health care experts, are beating the drum to keep your hands washed, stay home when you’re sick, and get a flu shot even if you’ve already been sick with the flu.

“There can be multiple strains of the flu that circulate in a particular year. Just because you’ve had the flu doesn’t mean you’re protected for this year. So, I would recommend that everybody who hasn’t had it do that and continue to watch this virus,” Dr. Stubblefield said.

He added that it takes a couple of weeks for your body to reach an optimal immune response, which is why now’s a good time to get a flu shot before gathering with your family and friends for the holidays and other end of the year celebrations.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This lot is where Clint Reese hoped to build his dream home.
Shelby Co. homeowner wants money back from contractor he says left him high and dry
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Officials with FedEx said an employee was killed Wednesday afternoon at a facility in Tennessee.
Employee killed in ‘tragic incident’ at FedEx facility
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden (11) catches the ball for a touchdown against Vanderbilt...
Pair of Alabama receivers enter the NCAA transfer portal
ATM stolen overnight in Birmingham
ATM stolen overnight in Birmingham

Latest News

rwin Middle School is celebrating a big academic achievement—coming off the state’s...
Erwin Middle School celebrates academic success
Birmingham and Jefferson County are negotiating to have city inmates moved to county facilities.
Source: Birmingham and Jefferson County negotiating to move city inmates to County jails
Source: WBRC video
Report: JeffCo negotiating with B'Ham to house inmates
Randy Lamar Lewis
Attempted murder suspect in Huntsville Walmart shooting found in Wisconsin