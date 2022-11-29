Sister of mass shooting victim wants stiffer sentence for her killer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Mary Craig, a Tuscaloosa resident, says the punishment for the man who killed her younger sister in a mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York in May was not severe enough.

Craig’s sister Pearl Young was one of ten people shot and killed. Three others were wounded.

On Monday, the suspect in the shooting, 19-year-old Peyton Gendron, pleaded guilty to domestic terrorism, murder and hate crime charges in the case. He will serve a life sentence.

It doesn’t sit well with Craig. “I feel he got off too light. He’s taken ten lives. And I feel his life should have been taken as well,” she said.

Prosecutors have said Gendren wanted to kill as many black people as possible. He was seen on store security cameras carrying out the shooting inside a grocery store and he even live streamed the attack. Craig feels he deserved the death penalty for the killings and the suffering he put her family and others through.

“It’s so hard to explain. It’s so deeply hurt, that we’re still hurting from this tragedy. I had planned to spend Thanksgiving with her this year. And when the time came I just felt so sad, so empty and hurt about this tragedy happening to my sister and I’m still suffering from the loss,” Craig continued.

The family tells us that Pearl Young grew up in Fayette. She moved away from West Alabama to take a job in Buffalo. Young eventually settled down and started a family there.

She was 77-years-old when she was killed.

