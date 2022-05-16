West Alabama family grieving after loved one killed in Buffalo, New York mass shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A West Alabama family is also grieving the death of a loved one who was killed in Saturday’s mass shooting at a Buffalo, New York grocery store.

Mary Craig said her sister, Pearl Young, was one of the 10 victims killed in that mass shooting. Young was also Jaqueline Wright’s aunt. They said Young’s son contacted them Saturday and confirmed the horrible news to them.

The family told WBRC Young grew up in Fayette before leaving for a job in Buffalo and eventually settling down and starting a family there. Her remaining relatives in Alabama are in shock and disbelief of how she was killed.

“It has been a shock to all of us. We’ve all been in disbelief and hurt and just can’t hardly believe that this is true,” Mary Craig, explained over the loss of her sister.

“She did not deserve this. She was an individual that just poured out of herself and of her substance you know to help anybody, and she was full of love,” said Young’s niece Jacqueline Wright.

Funeral arrangements for Pearl Young are still pending, but the family plans to travel to Buffalo once they are finalized.

