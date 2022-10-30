LawCall
Driver hits VA building in Birmingham
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A driver wrecked into one of the buildings at the VA Hospital in downtown Birmingham Sunday morning, October 30. It happened around 2:30 in the 700 block of 19th Street South.

No word on the driver’s condition.

The building did not appear to have major damage.

We’ve reached out to the Birmingham Police for more information, but our WBRC FOX6 News photographer did see some shell casings in the area with markers.


