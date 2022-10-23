LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

‘Bama rebounds with big win over Mississippi State

Alabama runningback Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs into the endzone against Mississippi State at...
Alabama runningback Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs into the endzone against Mississippi State at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Oct 22, 2022. (Kent Gidley | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By Jeffery Winborne
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala - Alabama rebounded from last week’s loss to Tennessee in dominant fashion on Saturday, dismantling Mississippi State, 30-6, under the lights of Bryant-Denny Stadium.

After punting on their first drive of the game, quarterback Bryce Young capped off a six-play drive with a 31-yard touchdown pass to JoJo Earle to put the Crimson Tide up 7-0.

It was the first of four consecutive scoring drives for Alabama.

Jahmyr Gibbs ran in from 19 yards out and Young hit Traeshon Holden in the chest in the endzone for a pair of second quarter touchdowns. With just under three minutes left in the first half, Will Rechard hit a 50-yard field goal to put Alabama up 24-0 at halftime.

With less just over two minutes left in the third quarter, the Bulldogs forced ‘Bama to punt on 4th-and-8. Zavion Thomas muffed the catch, allowing Jaylen Moody to jump on it and give the Tide’s offense another shot in the redzone.

Despite two Bulldog penalties putting Alabama on the 4-yard-line, an errant snap and incomplete pass forced the Tide to settle for a 33-yard field goal from Reichard to go up 27-0.

Another Reichard field goal, this one from 38 yards out, put Alabama on top 30-0 on their next drive. Mississippi State would score a touchdown on the final play of the game.

Young finished his night going 21-of-35 passing for 249 yards and two touchdowns before Jalen Milroe took over midway through the fourth quarter. Milroe completed just one pass for two yards.

Jahmyr Gibbs led the Tide in rushing with 37 yards and a score.

Alabama (7-1, 4-1) is off next week before traveling to Baton Rouge to take on LSU on November 5.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New B'ham space to open as food court for food trucks
New downtown B’ham space to open as food court, but with food trucks
generic crash
Crash in Shelby Co. kills 23-year-old woman
Georgia officials said a lawn worker drowned after he fell into a home pool while wearing a...
Lawn worker falls into pool, drowns while weighed down with equipment
The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said Dr. Janaki Earla touched a 17-year-old patient...
Medical license suspended for Trussville doctor accused of human trafficking
Questions over the future of the Oak Mountain amphitheatre after a Jefferson County...
Pelham businesses react to proposed amphitheater in Birmingham

Latest News

Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton(3) warms up before an NCAA college football game against...
Alabama looking into Burton incident with Tennessee fan
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back to pass against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in...
AP Top 25: Tennessee up to No. 3, ‘Bama’s top-5 streak ends
UAB defeats Charlotte, 34-20
UAB run games spells end to Charlotte in 34-20 win
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back to pass against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in...
Alabama falls to Tennessee, 52-49