LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Savannah Bananas heading to B’ham in June 2023

Savannah Bananas World Tour.
Savannah Bananas World Tour.(Source: The Savannah Bananas/Facebook)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Savannah Bananas are heading to Birmingham in June 2023 as part of their World Tour!

The Savannah Bananas are bringing their “World Famous Baseball Circus” to 33 cities and 20 states in 2023.

“Look out 2023! We’ve got some big things in store for you on the Banana Ball World Tour. Tickets will go on sale two months prior to the event. Our website is currently down (Banana Nation—y’all really showed up!) and we are working very hard to get it back up and running! As soon as we’re back, we’ll have all our ticket info available!” The Savannah Bananas posted, in part, on Facebook.

Savannah Bananas World Tour schedule.
Savannah Bananas World Tour schedule.(Source: The Savannah Bananas/Facebook)

“The 2023 world tour will be the most mind-boggling, exhilarating, craziest, and fun thing that has ever happened in sports,” said Bananas head coach Tyler Gillum. “The Show will be undeniable. We will have 40 of the most highly-talented and wildly entertaining players in the world traveling around the United States creating ‘Never Forget Moments’ for every family that comes to a game. I’m most excited to bring BananaLand to Oklahoma, my home state. I’m expecting Ada, Oklahoma to close down for that weekend to be in OKC and Tulsa. It’ll be awesome seeing so many friends and family. Banana Nation we can’t wait to high five you all. See you on the tour!”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
Trial update: surveillance videos chronical defendant’s actions the day Cupcake disappeared
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
55-year-old Richard Pope
Former Carver baseball coach sentenced to more than 4 years in prison for sending obscene images to a minor
Woman shot to death with pellet gun
Coroner says 25-year-old Birmingham mother killed by pellet gun; says pellet projectile deaths are uncommon
Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Suspect in family’s kidnapping found; victims still missing

Latest News

The Etowah High School Marching Blue Devil Band is described as a young and hungry group eager...
“Grease” is the word for the Etowah High School blue devil marching band
Samford Football off to a good start
Samford Football off to a good start
WBRC Sideline
Sideline Scores: Week 6
Alabama QB leaves field with apparent injury,
Alabama QB Bryce Young leaves field with shoulder injury, returns to sideline 3rd quarter