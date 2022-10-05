Savannah Bananas heading to B’ham in June 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Savannah Bananas are heading to Birmingham in June 2023 as part of their World Tour!

The Savannah Bananas are bringing their “World Famous Baseball Circus” to 33 cities and 20 states in 2023.

“Look out 2023! We’ve got some big things in store for you on the Banana Ball World Tour. Tickets will go on sale two months prior to the event. Our website is currently down (Banana Nation—y’all really showed up!) and we are working very hard to get it back up and running! As soon as we’re back, we’ll have all our ticket info available!” The Savannah Bananas posted, in part, on Facebook.

Savannah Bananas World Tour schedule. (Source: The Savannah Bananas/Facebook)

“The 2023 world tour will be the most mind-boggling, exhilarating, craziest, and fun thing that has ever happened in sports,” said Bananas head coach Tyler Gillum. “The Show will be undeniable. We will have 40 of the most highly-talented and wildly entertaining players in the world traveling around the United States creating ‘Never Forget Moments’ for every family that comes to a game. I’m most excited to bring BananaLand to Oklahoma, my home state. I’m expecting Ada, Oklahoma to close down for that weekend to be in OKC and Tulsa. It’ll be awesome seeing so many friends and family. Banana Nation we can’t wait to high five you all. See you on the tour!”

