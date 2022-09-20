LawCall
JCDH explains when and where to get your updated COVID booster

Health departments receive stock of Bivalent Booster
Health departments receive stock of Bivalent Booster
By Chasity Maxie
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - If you haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last few months, the Centers for Disease Control has said you should consider getting boosted this fall.

The new Bivalent COVID booster was authorized late last month and is designed to target omicron variants, which are still circulating throughout the community.

Dr. Wesley Willeford with the Jefferson County Department of Health recommends getting your COVID booster as soon as you’re eligible.

For most people, that’s about two months after your last vaccine dose or three months after your last COVID-19 infection.

Dr. Willeford said if you have never received a covid shot, you’ll need to get the original vaccine first.

You might still experience some side effects though like fatigue, soreness, body aches, and fever, but those shouldn’t last more than a couple of days.

Dr. Willeford said now is a good time to consider getting vaccinated or boosted with fall just days away.

“That’s why we do recommend going ahead and getting this if you’re due and certainly if you’re in some of the high-risk groups and people who are over the age of 50, people with multiple medical conditions so that you have that protection when cases begin to rise again. And you know, I think that’s what we tend to see every winter. We tend to see an increase in the cases as people go indoors and you just wanna have protection when that occurs so that we can avoid some of these really bad outcomes,” Dr. Willeford explained.

Dr. Willeford said the new vaccine is widely available now, so chances are you can find it where you got your initial vaccine series, and you can still choose which drugmaker you’d like to go with between Pfizer and Moderna.

He said the federal government is still covering the cost of the vaccines for now, and it is safe to get it with your flu vaccine.

