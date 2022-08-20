Shelby County deputies taking over law enforcement in Vincent

VINCENT, Ala. (WBRC) - With the Vincent Police Department temporarily disbanded, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office will be stepping in to cover law enforcement duties in the town.

Negotiations will soon begin between the Vincent City Council and the Shelby County Commission to create that official contract. The city council unanimously voted to temporarily dissolve the department Thursday, following a public town hall.

Besides new faces, Maj. Clay Hammac says Vincent resident won’t notice much of a difference as far as coverage.

“You still call 911 if you need help and law enforcement comes to the response,” he said. “In this case you may have a dedicated group of deputies devoted to that particular city.”

Some Vincent residents shared concerns surrounding the transfer of duties on Thursday night. Major Hammac said they will be covering everything from traffic enforcement, to 911 calls, to criminal investigations.

The major said four to five different municipalities contract with the sheriff’s office for law enforcement coverage, including the city of Chelsea.

“Number one job of a city government is to keep its people safe,” said Chelsea Mayor Tony Picklesimer. “That’s my job.”

He adds the best way to keep residents safe is to contract with the county.

“I think it makes good financial sense,” he said. “I think you can offer an overall better product.”

With nearly 16,000 residents, Chelsea is the county’s largest law enforcement contract. The mayor says 24 hours a day, at least three county deputies are on duty.

“If we had a little small police department, we wouldn’t have a cyber division, we wouldn’t have a worthless check division, we wouldn’t have a drug task force, we wouldn’t have the investigative team,” said the mayor.

Between now and the time the contract is official, Major Hammac says the sheriff’s office will still be covering Vincent so the residents won’t be without coverage.

