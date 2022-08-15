LawCall
Man accused of shooting, killing son in domestic violence incident in Jefferson Co.

Henry Edward Freeman
Henry Edward Freeman(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies searched Monday for a man accused of shooting and killing his son in East Jefferson County on Sunday, August 14, 2022.

Deputies said just before 11 p.m. they were called to the 1800 block of Pebble Lake Circle to investigate shots fired in the area. 

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a domestic violence situation had occurred inside a residence. The suspect pursued the victims away from the home and then back to the residence, according to investigators.

According to witnesses, when the suspect came back, he got out of his vehicle, approached the victim’s vehicle and fired multiple shots into the car.

The 29-year-old man attempted to get out of the vehicle to reach safety, but was struck by gunfire, according to deputies. He was taken to a hospital, but later died from his injuries.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies said the victim is the suspect’s son. The Jefferson County Coroner identified the victim as 29-year-old Dandrei Stepfon Freeman.

Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the suspect, 50-year-old Henry Edward Freeman. Deputies said Freeman was last seen driving a black, 2009 Nissan Titan Pickup truck, with Alabama tag number 1AP1741. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see Freeman you’re asked to call 911.

