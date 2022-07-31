Clanton Police: Man on lawnmower killed after being hit by car

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Clanton Police say a man has died after being hit by a car while he was riding his lawnmower on July 30, 2022.

Police said that around 1:54 p.m., a person on a lawnmower was trying to cross 7th Street North in the 3500 block. Police believe the person on the mover did not yield to cars while crossing the street, leading to a crash.

The person on the lawnmower died from their injuries, while the driver of the car suffered minor injuries.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

