Birmingham Police investigating man shot, killed early Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide at the 1800 block of 15th Avenue North, at an apartment complex.

Just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, BPD says they were called to the location on report of a person shot. Officers say they arrived on scene and found a man lying unresponsive on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced the victim dead on scene according to BPD.

Police have limited information about this event as of now, and they are asking that anyone with information about this case contact BPD directly, or call Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

Homicide Investigation 1800 Block of 15th Avenue North. pic.twitter.com/zrJ54uovNI — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) July 31, 2022

