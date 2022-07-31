LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Birmingham Police investigating man shot, killed early Sunday

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide at the 1800 block of 15th Avenue North, at an apartment complex.

Just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, BPD says they were called to the location on report of a person shot. Officers say they arrived on scene and found a man lying unresponsive on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced the victim dead on scene according to BPD.

Police have limited information about this event as of now, and they are asking that anyone with information about this case contact BPD directly, or call Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

123 movies
map embed

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Michael Charles Richard was found in an abandoned parking lot at the Knights Inn in Bessemer
Crime Stoppers offering $10,000 for information about cold case in Bessemer
Birmingham PD investigating homicide at hotel
Gas prices across Alabama are continuing to drop. The state’s average as of July 30th is $3.81....
Experts say gas prices likely to continue dropping through Labor Day
Birmingham City School leaders said some parents are struggling to stock up on supplies because...
Parents worry over the cost of school supplies amid inflation