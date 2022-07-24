LawCall
HVAC workers continue AC repairs in extreme heat

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The triple-digit heat index has been rough for everyone this past week, but for those working outside, the heat can be on another level.

Many times, those working on air conditioning systems can be found in the attic of homes.

Kerry Adkins, the owner of OnTime Service, says if it’s 95 degrees outside, it can get up to 145 in the attic. Because nobody can stand to work in that kind of heat for very long, Adkins says break are necessary.

If they are replacing an air conditioning system, he says it could take working in a hot attic the majority of the day.

He adds that drinking fluids like water or Gatorade is essential to staying hydrated. They encourage the workers to keep coolers in the car to drench washcloths with ice water to place on their neck.

Adkins says it’s a busy time right now but they are prepared.

“You know, a lot of long days, hot days, and so the team knows that,” said Adkins. “We’re kind of prepared for that but it makes it even harder when it gets to these heat indexes in the triple digits. It’s tough.”

Adkins says since breaks are necessary, it may take a little bit more time for the workers to complete a job but he says they are working as fast and as quickly as possible.

