BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Any widely scattered storms that have been around central Alabama this afternoon are beginning to fade away on our First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar this evening. The rest of your Saturday night should be on the dry, albeit warm and muggy side. Expect a mostly clear sky with temperatures falling into the 70s for Sunday morning. For Sunday, we can essentially “copy and paste” today’s forecast: hot, humid, partly cloudy, and a 30-40% chance of showers and storms during the heat of the day. Highs will once again climb into the low 90s but heat index values will reach at least the upper 90s again.

FIRST ALERT: Storms fizzling out this evening (WBRC)

The week ahead will feature seasonable summer weather for late July. Each morning will start off mild and humid with highs climbing into the low to mid 90s during the heat of the day under a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will generally be out of the southwest at 5-10 MPH, keeping muggy air firmly in place. With high humidity values, as always, we have to be mindful of feels-like temperatures reaching the triple digits, so make sure you have the WBRC First Alert Weather App downloaded in case any Heat Advisories are issued. Rain coverage will generally be around 30-40% most days with Wednesday looking the driest at the moment. The severe threat is very low, but any storm that develops could produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and cloud-to-ground lightning.

NEXT BIG THING: The weather pattern will likely turn more unsettled by the end of the week as a front stalls out to our north, bringing the possibility of more widespread wet weather back into the forecast for us Friday into Saturday. For now, we have a 60% coverage of scattered showers and storms as we head into the start of the weekend with a good inch or so of rain possible. With more rain and clouds around, highs will top out in the upper 80s to low 90s. So, though this forecast is not set in stone yet, plan for wet weather potential for any plans you have next weekend!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.