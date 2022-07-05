City and World Games leaders debut World Games Transit line

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Athletes and visitors for the World Games will be jumping from one venue to the next starting this week, and today city and World Games leaders demonstrated one of the bus lines that will connect the city from end to end.

20th street will be the main artery in to all the World Games events between July 7 and July 17. On Tuesday both city and World Games leaders took a ride on the red line to demonstrate the route.

“Everybody thank you for joining us today we are two days away from World Games 2022 opening ceremonies. This is a special time for Birmingham,” said World Games CEO Nick Sellers.

The Red Line will connect Homewood, Vulcan and Five points to the Hub on Reverend Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd, and World Games leaders believe it is the perfect way to take in the atmosphere of the international competition.

“It will be easy to park and walk a block or two and hop on the bus and get to where you need to go,” said Christina Argo of the Department of Transportation.

Buses will run more frequently during the games than their normal schedule.

“We are going to be increasing from 45 to an hour hit ways, to 15... 20... 20 minute hit ways just to help our spectators to get from location to location,” said BJCTA Executive Director Charlotte Shaw.

Shaw says they’ll adapt their pick up times based upon the surge of people and events. but the service will be free for the entirety of the World Games.

“You can ride it anywhere for free for 10 days. The red, the blue, the green, the yellow, go to twg2022.com/ride to see the map. Park your car with your family, jump on the line and go to the action,” said Sellers.

You’ll have four different bus routes during the World Games. Public parking will be available at Legion Field, the cross plex and on 5th Avenue South and 33rd Street South.

For a more detailed look, you can click here.

