LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

What you need to know about The World Games road closures

City leaders encourage people to get informed prior to the international competition.
City leaders encourage people to get informed prior to the international competition.(WBRC)
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of those road closures that we warned you about for weeks are now in effect, and more will follow in the days ahead.

The city has been staging the closures for weeks and crews shut the first handful down over the weekend.

“The perimeter with the largest impact will be downtown. Which includes City Hall, City Walk, BJCC, Protective Stadium, and Jefferson County courthouse is in there, but there are some opportunities for people to gain access,” said Birmingham Communications Director Rick Journey.

There is still public parking available on 22nd Street North, 11th Avenue North, as well as street parking. Still, city leaders hope people ride the line and use the different bus routes to get around.

City leaders encourage people to get informed prior to the international competition.
City leaders encourage people to get informed prior to the international competition.(WBRC)

“We want people to come. We want people to come to the remote parking areas, and ride the line,” said Birmingham Department of Transportation Deputy Director Kelvin Blevins.

If you plan on traveling to the games using a ride share app, pickups and dropoffs will all occur in one place.

“If you notice on the map, there is a plaza, a hub for the ride share lot. There is where Uber and Lyft will drop off and pick up. That is a little closer to Protective, Boutwell, and the BJCC area,” said Blevins.

These details will only become more important in the days ahead as the city is ready to shut down more streets as the international competition arrives. Still, while vehicle travel will be limited, everyone will be able to move freely inside the secure perimeters.

“All of these spaces that we are talking about with secure perimeters and road closures are only for non-official, non-credentialed vehicles. People will be able to move freely in these areas on foot,” said Journey.

For a greater look at the detour or bus routes, or some of the maps for parking click here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say the cars driven by 25-year-old Chance Mizzell and 24-year-old Cameron A. Parks...
Two killed in crash in Tuscaloosa County
Crash on I-20/59 sb
I-20/59 SB in Tuscaloosa County closed for multi-vehicle crash
Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating after a woman was killed...
Jacksonville woman killed in crash in Calhoun County
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: 6 dead, 24 wounded in shooting at Chicago-area July 4 parade
While excavating the area around a barn structure in Cape Girardeau County, investigators found...
2 charged in death of missing woman found buried in barn

Latest News

Rendering from 2022 World Games Ceremony performances
Organizers say arrive early, plan ahead for The World Games opening ceremony
Birmingham Stallions face Philadelphia Stars in 2022 USFL Championship
Birmingham Stallions win 2022 USFL Championship over the Philadelphia Stars
World Games 2022
Shelby County man competing in The World Games
Shelby County man representing U.S. in World Games
Shelby County man representing U.S. in World Games