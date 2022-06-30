Everything you need to know about World Games Road Closures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - City leaders want you to know getting around downtown Birmingham during the World Games will take you a bit longer.

Under I-20 and I-59, crews are working hard to transform City Walk BHAM into the heartbeat of the World Games, but what you’ll see along side many roads are preparations for future closures.

“You may not see it but we actually started a week ago, two weeks ago. Just preparing, getting stuff in place to make it easier to get those closures in place. Basically as of the [July 2], we will start shutting everything down,” said Birmingham Deputy Director of Transportation Kelvin Blevins.

Areas near Uptown will remain open for driving for slightly longer, but south of Uptown, once closures go on in to effect this Saturday, they will remain closed through the 17th.

“South of 20/59 and City Walk, this area around here, it will be closed up. It will be a secure perimeter at that point,” said Birmingham Communications Director Rick Journey.

The city and World Games releasing new maps today showcasing places to park and how to get around.

“The yellow lines on this map are detour routes so we are just encouraging folks to take a look at it. The mantra is usually know before you go and we encourage everyone to know before you go,” said Journey

One thing city leaders are stressing is it will be much easier to utilize public transit during the games. For a look at pick up and drop off locations, you can click here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.