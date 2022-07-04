LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Calhoun County woman missing; her keys and phone found on bed

Betty Cobb
Betty Cobb(Calhoun County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALHOUN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies are asking people to help them find a missing woman.

Deputies said Betty Cobb was last seen at a house at 7817 Choccolocco Road wearing blue jean capri pants and a pink shirt.

Investigators said Cobb left her keys and phone on the bed. Her glasses and some groceries were found in the driveway.


embedded google maps in website

If you have any information about where she is, call Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 256-236-6600.

Please call us at 256-236-6600 with any information.

Posted by Calhoun County Sheriff's Office on Monday, July 4, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say the cars driven by 25-year-old Chance Mizzell and 24-year-old Cameron A. Parks...
Two killed in crash in Tuscaloosa County
Crash on I-20/59 sb
I-20/59 SB in Tuscaloosa County closed for multi-vehicle crash
Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating after a woman was killed...
Jacksonville woman killed in crash in Calhoun County
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: 6 dead, 24 wounded in shooting at Chicago-area July 4 parade
While excavating the area around a barn structure in Cape Girardeau County, investigators found...
2 charged in death of missing woman found buried in barn

Latest News

Abortion rally.
Tuscaloosa Action holds reproductive rights rally
City leaders encourage people to get informed prior to the international competition.
What you need to know about The World Games road closures
Truck hauling chicken parts loses load in Tuscaloosa
Truck hauling chicken parts loses load in Tuscaloosa
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020