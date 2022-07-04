Calhoun County woman missing; her keys and phone found on bed

CALHOUN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies are asking people to help them find a missing woman.

Deputies said Betty Cobb was last seen at a house at 7817 Choccolocco Road wearing blue jean capri pants and a pink shirt.

Investigators said Cobb left her keys and phone on the bed. Her glasses and some groceries were found in the driveway.

If you have any information about where she is, call Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 256-236-6600.

