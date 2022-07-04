Birmingham Stallions win 2022 USFL Championship over the Philadelphia Stars

CANTON, Ohio (WBRC) - In it’s inaugural season, the USFL Championship trophy is coming to the Magic City.

The Birmingham Stallions defeated the Philadelphia Stars 33-30 in Canton, Ohio on July 3, winning the 2022 USFL Championship.

After forcing the Philadelphia Stars to punt on their first drive of the game, the Stallions drove the ball down the field, but were held to a field goal by Brandon Aubrey, giving them a 3-0 lead to start the game.

The Stars would move their way into Stallions territory on their next drive, but the Stallions did not break, holding the Stars to a field goal to tie the game.

On the next Stallions drive, running back Bo Scarborough pushed past the stars defense for a 36-yard touchdown, to give the Stallions 10-3 lead.

In the second quarter, the Stars offense scored their first touchdown of the game, when quarterback Case Cookus found Jordan Suell for a 25-yard touchdown. The Stars missed the extra point, cutting the Stallions lead to 10-9.

On the next drive, Stallions quarterback J’Mar Smith connected with receiver Marlon Williams for a 41-yard touchdown, extending the lead to 17-9 for the Stallions.

After forcing another punt, the Stallions went back into Stars territory, when Scarbrough rushed for 70 yards down to Philadelphia’s 11 yard line. Birmingham would be held to a field goal again, giving the Stallions a 20-9 lead over the Stars at halftime.

After a Stallions punt to start the second half, the Stars cut the lead to single digits, when Cookus connect with Suell for their second touchdown of the game. After a failed two point conversion, the Stallions’ lead was 20-15.

The Stallions would drive back into Stars territory, but would end the drive with no points after a missed field goal by Aubrey.

On the next drive, Cookus would lead the Stars back to the end zone, connecting with Devin Gray for the touchdown. The Stars would convert the two point conversion, giving them their first lead of the game, 23-20.

After Stallions quarterback J’Mar Smith left the game due to injury, quarterback Alex McGough stepped in for the Stallions, but was intercepted by linebacker Jordan Moore for the first turnover of the game.

The Stallions defense held strong on the next drive, forcing the Stars to punt. Case Cookus was taken out of the game due to injury.

On the next drive, McGough gave the Stallions the lead again, finding Victor Bolden for a touchdown. The Stallions missed the extra point, but would take a 26-23 lead.

On the very next drive, Stars quarterback KJ Costello was intercepted by Stallions linebacker Scooby Wright, who returned it for a touchdown, giving the Stallions a 33-23 lead.

The Stars didn’t back down, with Costello finding Chris Rowland for the touchdown, cutting the lead to 33-30, but they would not convert the onside conversion, giving the Stallions the ball.

After punting back to the Stars, Costello was intercepted by Christian McFarland, sealing the victory for the Stallions.

The Birmingham Stallions finished the season with a 9-1 record in the regular season, and a South Division Championship.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.