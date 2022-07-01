Uptown Entertainment District expands

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council voted unanimously to expand the footprint of the Uptown Entertainment District to include Protective Stadium and a large portion of the newly constructed City Walk that is located under I-20/59.

The Uptown Entertainment District was the first of its kind established in Birmingham in 2015 and allows people to carry alcoholic drinks outside.

State law currently allows for up to five designated entertainment districts for Class 1 municipalities.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.