Man charged with capital murder after 2 people found dead in Holt house fire

HOLT, Ala. (WBRC) - A man has been arrested and charged with capital murder after an investigation into a house fire in Holt back in May, according to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.

Authorities say two bodies were found in a home in the 900 block of Garber Street in Holt on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

The victims were identified as Eric Shane Hatter and Shelli Wallace, known residents of the home.

Officials recently said their deaths were the result of foul play.

We’re told authorities sent evidence to a state laboratory for forensic testing. After that testing, officials say it led officials to a suspect - 39-year-old Patrick Darnell Campos.

After further investigation, authorities say two capital murder warrants were issued and Campos was arrested. He is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail with no bond.

If you have any additional information about this incident, you’re asked to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8690.

