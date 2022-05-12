LawCall
2 bodies found in Tuscaloosa Co. house fire

Tuscaloosa authorities say 2 bodies were found in a home on Garber Street in Holt.
Tuscaloosa authorities say 2 bodies were found in a home on Garber Street in Holt.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HOLT, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County authorities are investigating a deadly house fire.

Authorities say two bodies were found in a home in the 900 block of Garber Street in Holt.

We’ll update this story when more information becomes available,

