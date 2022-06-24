LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Tuscaloosa firefighters conduct first major training since COVID

Tuscaloosa firefighters conduct first major training since COVID
Tuscaloosa firefighters conduct first major training since COVID(WBRC)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s one of the most dangerous jobs around, the job of a firefighter and these days they do far more than put out fires. There’s rescue work involved and as the old saying goes, ‘practice makes perfect,’ and that was theme behind training on the Black Warrior River in Tuscaloosa on June 24.

Tuscaloosa firefighters have taken advantage of the clear but really hot weather to get nine days of training work in, a meaningful amount of training since COVID.

“You have to put your hips into it and definitely get a good arc on it,” said 21-year old Tuscaloosa firefighter Tristan Williams.

Tristan Williams spent part of his Friday morning throwing a rope out in the water on the Black Warrior River, a simple training exercise but one that could come in handy when you factor in what’s happened in the last two years in Tuscaloosa County, flood-related drownings that have claimed the lives of five people.

“And it’s to keep up with our proficiency,” Williams added.

Hunter Ingram says it was good to get back in the swing of things in terms of training because this is the first major exercise for Tuscaloosa firefighters since COVID.

“This better prepares our department for emergency situations due to high water and flooding,” said firefighter Hunter Ingram.

Under a nice shade tree at Manderson Landing the firemen gathered to refamiliarize themselves with key terminology.

These are the men who often answer the call of duty to other counties and states because of their expertise, especially with their inflatable rescue boat with a specialized motor.

“It’s enclosed and housed inside so when it comes up on rocks and gravel it doesn’t damage the motor.”

Back to Tristan Williams on the river bank this young firefighter worked to polish part of his rescue skills, knowing there will come a time when it gets real and that perfect toss of the rope could the very thing that saves a life.

After June 24, the firefighters have three more days of training, all scheduled for next week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The message posted on the Reed Agency window.
Allstate, Progressive cut ties with insurance agency that posted insensitive Juneteenth sign
Tuscaloosa police arrest woman for making racist threat online
Tuscaloosa police arrest woman for making racist threat online
The crash happened on Carson Road Thursday.
Man killed, 2 others injured in Center Point crash
Christian Hassig, Bridon Hassig, and Sam Ebert are being called heroes after saving a Vestavia...
Mountain Brook man saved from drowning by two sons and their friend
Jessie Abshire is recovering in the ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing...
Man fighting for life in ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria on Gulf coast

Latest News

Officials say 39-year-old LaMarcus Antonio Sills Sr. pleaded guilty to charges that he...
Birmingham man gets six years in prison for gun, drug charges
I-65 SB @ MP236.8 past Exit 238 US31/Alabaster in Alabaster.
Multi-vehicle crash closes lanes on I-65S in Shelby County
Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Shelby Co.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has filed an emergency motion to dissolve a preliminary...
Alabama files emergency motion to lift injunction on state abortion law