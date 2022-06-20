LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Inmate escapes from Fountain Correctional in Atmore

Bobby W. White
Bobby W. White(Alabama Department of Corrections)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCAMBIA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - An inmate escaped from Fountain Correctional in Atmore Monday morning, according to the Department of Corrections.

Investigators said 59-year-old Bobby W. White escaped from Fountain Correctional Facility at approximately 11:40 a.m. Fountain CF is located in Atmore in Escambia County.

White was serving an 80-year sentence. His last conviction was for THEFT OF PROPERTY I out of Talladega County.

If you have any information concerning his whereabouts, please call your local law enforcement agency, the facility from which the inmate escaped or call the Alabama Dept. of Corrections at 1-800- 831-8825.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The teenager has injuries that are believed to be life-threatening.
17-year-old among 2 shot in Birmingham Saturday
Person injured in shooting near Lipscomb
UPDATE: Man killed in shooting near Lipscomb
One killed in fire in Adger
UPDATE: Man killed in Adger fire identified
Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Suspect charged with capital murder after 3 people are dead in shooting at Vestavia Hills, Ala. church
Motorcycle accident in Etowah County kills 25-year-old man

Latest News

Lawn care services battle heat
Northport firefighters find ‘cool’ way to beat the heat
Source: WBRC video
Runway expansion for Northeast Alabama Regional Airport
Source: WBRC video
Update on ticket sales for The World Games 2022