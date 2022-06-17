Churches support community in wake of deadly church shooting in Vestavia Hills

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In the wake of the deadly shooting at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, churches throughout Birmingham sent their prayers.

Two people were killed in the shooting, and one was injured when Vestavia Hills Police said a lone suspect walked into a small group meeting at the church and opened fire.

First United Methodist Church posted this message on Facebook Thursday night.

“We are praying for our siblings at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church after tonight’s shooting.”

“Lord, in your mercy, help our nation heal the harm we cause and lay down our love of weapons. Amen.”

-Pastor Stephanie.”

The Cathedral of Saint Paul writing in a post, “Our hearts go out to all in the St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church community in Cahaba Heights.”

A group of area church members also gathered to form a prayer circle in a parking lot in Vestavia Hills Thursday night.

Vestavia Hills church members gather to pray for Saint Stephen's Episcopal

