Vestavia Hills Police: Shooting at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - Vestavia Hills Police confirmed there was a shooting at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church.

Officers said they are still clearing the building.

This is happening at 3775 Crosshaven Drive.

The call went out around 6:15 p.m.

WBRC checked the church’s website and there was a post announcing there was a Boomers Potluck planned for Thursday, June 16, 2022, starting at 5:00 p.m.

