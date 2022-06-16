Vestavia Hills Police: Shooting at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - Vestavia Hills Police confirmed there was a shooting at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church.
Officers said they are still clearing the building.
This is happening at 3775 Crosshaven Drive.
The call went out around 6:15 p.m.
WBRC checked the church’s website and there was a post announcing there was a Boomers Potluck planned for Thursday, June 16, 2022, starting at 5:00 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.