Vestavia Hills Police: Shooting at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church

Shooting investigation at Vestavia Hills church
Shooting investigation at Vestavia Hills church(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - Vestavia Hills Police confirmed there was a shooting at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church.

Officers said they are still clearing the building.

This is happening at 3775 Crosshaven Drive.

The call went out around 6:15 p.m.


WBRC checked the church’s website and there was a post announcing there was a Boomers Potluck planned for Thursday, June 16, 2022, starting at 5:00 p.m.

