UPDATE: Man charged with murder after fatal shooting in Homewood restaurant

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Homewood Police Department announced that a man has been arrested after a deadly shooting at a restaurant on June 3, 2022.

Police say 39-year-old Jerry Jewayne Jones has been charged with murder in the death of 35-year-old Andres James Taylor Johnson. Johnson was shot and killed at the Seafood King on State Farm Parkway.

Jones will be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail and will be held on a $250,000 bond.

