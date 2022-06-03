Homewood Police investigating shooting at The Seafood King, 2 people in custody

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood Police are investigating a shooting at The Seafood King on State Farm Parkway. One person was shot in the chest in the parking lot around 11:53 a.m. Friday, according to police.

Two people were detained at the intersection of Barbers Court and West Valley Avenue after a brief chase.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

