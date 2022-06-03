Alabaster City Schools offering free meals to children in June

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabaster City Schools, while not eligible to offer the same summer feeding program it’s hosted in the past, will be providing free meals for kids in June.

Previously, WBRC reported that data from the 2020 census made Alabaster ineligible for a summer feeding program.

City and school leaders have worked out a plan to offer free meals for kids from June 6 to June 30.

Those will only be available at Buck Creek Park from 11:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. and at Abby Wooley Park from 12:00 p.m. until 12:45 p.m.

The service will be offered Monday through Friday, with the exception of June 20.

Meals are available for all kids 18 and younger.

Alabaster City Schools is not able to offer free meals on its campuses this year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.