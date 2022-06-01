LawCall
Alabaster City Schools lose eligibility for summer feeding program

There are other options for those families in need
By Brittany Dionne
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - If your family depended on the summer feeding program with Alabaster City Schools, it’s important to find another option.

The school district announced it is not eligible for the summer feeding program in 2022.

Alabaster City Schools no longer qualified for the summer feeding program, according to an announcement on the district’s website.

The school said the district was disqualified due to the 2020 census.

School leaders said the system has fed the community during the summer months since 2014.

WBRC reached out for further details about what happened with the 2020 Census to cause the program to shutter, but our calls were not returned.

We went to the central office in Alabaster, but the office was closed.

WBRC did look into other options for families needing meals during the summer months.

The district posted options on its website. One of them was Grace Klein community through the Shelby Baptist Association.

“We have meats! We have dairy. We have eggs. We have breads, sweets, vegetables. Sometimes it’s nutritious food that people wouldn’t have access to,” said Carla Phillips, the volunteer coordinator for Grace Klein Community.

Phillips said they’ve been feeding the community for about 12 years.

“We also have a volunteer program where we deliver to people that are homebound and in need,” Phillips said.

Phillips said it was a natural response to step up to help feed students in the Alabaster school system this summer.

Phillips said Grace Klein Community will give food to Alabaster schools in bulk, which the system will distribute.

“Snacks and juices and treats for the schools since they’ve lost the ability to get it for themselves. So, we’re doing that as well as for anybody in the community can come through one of our drive-thrus and help themselves individually,” Phillips said.

Grace Klein community offers drive-through locations across the metro area. You can click here for more details.

Alabaster City Schools has additional resources on their website, which you can view by clicking here.

