Birmingham PD investigating homicide at 60th Street Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police said around 7:37 p.m. they are responding to a homicide at the 1300 block of 60th Street Ensley.

The Public Information Division in on the way to the scene to disclose more information. We will keep this story updated.

Homicide Investigation Underway in the 1300 block of 60th Street Ensley



The Public Information Division will provide additional information on the scene. pic.twitter.com/EzsDU1Fef9 — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) May 24, 2022

