Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s deputy who lost battle with COVID honored in Washington, D.C.

Deputy Willie Hall was honored in Washington, D.C. during National Police Week.
Deputy Willie Hall was honored in Washington, D.C. during National Police Week.
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A bittersweet moment for the family of a former Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy who died from COVID-19 in 2021.

Deputy Willie Hall was honored in Washington, D.C. during National Police Week. The 48-year-old father and husband began his career in the U.S. Army before joining the Birmingham Police Department, and then the sheriff’s department.

Former Deputy Willie Hall was honored by his family in Washington, D.C.
Former Deputy Willie Hall was honored by his family in Washington, D.C.

“Deputy Hall dedicated his life to law enforcement and worked vigorously to keep the citizens of Jefferson County safe,” Sheriff Mark Pettway said. “To see his hard work recognized on a national level is only fitting for a man of his stature.”

Deputy Hall’s son had to the opportunity to trace his dad’s name on the memorial wall honoring fallen lawmen.

Deputy Willie Hall's family honored him during National Police Week in Washington, D.C.
Deputy Willie Hall's family honored him during National Police Week in Washington, D.C.

National Police week began in 1962 when President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation, which designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week.

Deputy Willie Hall was honored in Washington, D.C.
Deputy Willie Hall was honored in Washington, D.C.

