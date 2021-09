JEFFERSON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced in a social media post that one of their deputies has died.

Deputy Willie Hall passed away September 18. He had been with the sheriff’s department since 2018 after he retired from the Birmingham Police Department.

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we share with you the loss of our beloved Deputy Willie Hall. Deputy... Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, September 19, 2021

