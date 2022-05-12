Alabama sports royalty hit links at Greystone for Regions Tradition Celebrity Pro-Am

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Guys like Nick Saban and Bo Jackson don’t get to hit the links as much as they would like. Charles Barkley said he’s worked on his swing a little before the celebrity pro-am.

Regardless it’s nice to break out the clubs at Greystone.

These guys are experts in their field, but only few have mastered their golf game.

“I can hit it ok, but my short game is something we need to improve on,” Nick Saban said.

“I’m going to hit it straight,” Bryan Harsin said.

“I need to practice more golf,” Kirby Smart said.

“It is obviously a lot more fun to play well, but even when I was playing crappy I was smoking cigars and drinking,” Barkley said. “No bad days on the golf course.”

New grandpas Bo Jackson and Barkley golfing in the same group.

The trash talk went beyond the course.

“Well as long as he goes to Auburn that’s all that matters,” Barkley said. “My grandson will get into Auburn, I don’t know if Bo’s grandson smart enough to get into Auburn, but I’ll pull some strings to get him in.”

No matter how busy their schedules get, the state’s sports royalty always ready to golf at Regions Tradition.

“I think its great for the fans,” Saban said.

“Everybody has great love for this community,” Andy Kennedy added.

“Y’all know what Leeds and Birmingham means to me,” Barkley said. “I don’t mind getting up early and having to fly back to be on tv tonight, but to play a small part in it, I’m glad to do it.”

