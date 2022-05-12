LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Alabama sports royalty hit links at Greystone for Regions Tradition Celebrity Pro-Am

By Lynden Blake
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Guys like Nick Saban and Bo Jackson don’t get to hit the links as much as they would like. Charles Barkley said he’s worked on his swing a little before the celebrity pro-am.

Regardless it’s nice to break out the clubs at Greystone.

These guys are experts in their field, but only few have mastered their golf game.

“I can hit it ok, but my short game is something we need to improve on,” Nick Saban said.

“I’m going to hit it straight,” Bryan Harsin said.

“I need to practice more golf,” Kirby Smart said.

“It is obviously a lot more fun to play well, but even when I was playing crappy I was smoking cigars and drinking,” Barkley said. “No bad days on the golf course.”

New grandpas Bo Jackson and Barkley golfing in the same group.

The trash talk went beyond the course.

“Well as long as he goes to Auburn that’s all that matters,” Barkley said. “My grandson will get into Auburn, I don’t know if Bo’s grandson smart enough to get into Auburn, but I’ll pull some strings to get him in.”

No matter how busy their schedules get, the state’s sports royalty always ready to golf at Regions Tradition.

“I think its great for the fans,” Saban said.

“Everybody has great love for this community,” Andy Kennedy added.

“Y’all know what Leeds and Birmingham means to me,” Barkley said. “I don’t mind getting up early and having to fly back to be on tv tonight, but to play a small part in it, I’m glad to do it.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 WB in St. Clair CO.
2 people killed in multiple-vehicle crashes on I-20 WB between mm 155 and 158
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Markquerva Lumar, 19, was arrested after deputies say she stole KFC customers' credit and debit...
KFC employee used customers’ card info to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, deputies say

Latest News

Regions Tradition gets nine-year extension in Birmingham
Regions Tradition gets nine-year-extension in Birmingham
Saban on Hole One
Nick Saban talks golf game at Regions Tradition Celebrity Pro-Am
Source: WBRC video
Regions Tradition Pro-Am at Greystone
Chris Osborne
Chris Osborne ready to compete in Cairnes Cup in London