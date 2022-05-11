LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Nick Saban talks golf game at Regions Tradition Celebrity Pro-Am

By Lynden Blake
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Coaches from every sport taking a break from busy springs of recruiting and practice to play a little golf at Greystone Golf and Country Club as part of the Regions Tradition NCR Pro-Am raising money for charities including Children’s of Alabama.

Everybody was in the house Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Nick Saban, Bryan Harsin, Charles Barkley, Bo Jackson, Nate Oats, Andy Kennedy, Riley Green were among the celebrities in attendance.

On hole one WBRC followed Saban down the fairway.

He explained how his golf game is going these days.

“I can hit it OK, but my short game is something we need to improve on,” Saban said.

Well, Saban didn’t lie.

He was good for a double bogey on hole one.

The fun will continue through hole 18 Wednesday.

Regions Tradition tees off Thursday, May 12, 2022.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 WB in St. Clair CO.
2 people killed in multiple-vehicle crashes on I-20 WB between mm 155 and 158
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Markquerva Lumar, 19, was arrested after deputies say she stole KFC customers' credit and debit...
KFC employee used customers’ card info to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, deputies say

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Regions Tradition Pro-Am at Greystone
Chris Osborne
Chris Osborne ready to compete in Cairnes Cup in London
FOX Sports: Tom Brady to join as analyst when he retires
DJ Burt at Yo' Mama's
New Barons player finds new favorite spot in Birmingham