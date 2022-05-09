LawCall
Lauderdale Sheriff: Vicky White shopped for men’s clothing

Sheriff: “She needs to report herself to local authorities wherever she’s at. In my opinion, she’s still at risk. Casey White is a dangerous man.”
By Kenneth Smith
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New information released Monday in the search for a missing Lauderdale County inmate and former corrections officer.

U.S. Marshals say they are investigating a credible tip that they believe links Casey White and Vicky White to Evansville, Indiana.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton says they’re also following up with authorities in Mexico and Canada, in case the two have left the country.

Singleton also said Vicky White shopped for men’s clothing in the days leading up to the escape.

The sheriff said that tells investigators the escape was well planned and calculated.

According to the sheriff, they have been in constant contact with Vicky’s mother, who Singleton describes as being very distraught and stressed out.

Sheriff Singleton says his message to Vicky is simple. “She needs to report herself to local authorities wherever she’s at. In my opinion, she’s still at risk. Casey White is a dangerous man. He’s supposed to be on medications. Whether he’s taking those or not, we don’t know. He didn’t leave the jail with any.”

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office released a new video in the case.

The new video shows Vicky White at a hotel the night before helping Casey White escape.

The video shows Vicky White at the counter of a hotel, the morning she allegedly helped Casey White escape the Lauderdale County Jail.

The SUV, believed to the getaway vehicle, has been towed back to Lauderdale County after it was discovered in Tennessee.

The 2007 Ford Edge returned to Lauderdale County on Monday afternoon.

